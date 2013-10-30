New Vehicle Design by Graphic D-Signs, Inc. Skyrockets Business for Washington HVAC Company

Revamped fleet branding leads to sales increase of over 800% last quarter.

One of the more recently completed projects by Graphic D-Signs, Inc. has their client driving all the way to the bank.

A newly-implemented fleet design created Pacific Air Systems of Lakewood, WA has garnered the HVAC company an 865% increase in sales this past summer.

Peter Hungate, principal at Pacific Air Systems, noted that the increase was tracked through a unique phone number only advertised on the vehicles. During the same period a year earlier, only a mere 17 leads were generated from the vehicle advertising.

The vehicle design, which also won top honors for HVACR Magazine's "Tops in Trucks" contest, is one of several dozen created over the last few years by the NJ-based advertising agency. The firm has garnered a reputation for producing stellar vehicle wrap designs for small businesses nationwide, especially those in the HVAC industry.

Dan Antonelli, president and creative director of Graphic D-Signs, Inc., has made a point to help small businesses leverage this tremendous potential. In his latest book "Building a Big Small Business Brand," Antonelli fully details how vehicle advertising remains "one of the most critical brand applications for small businesses..."

