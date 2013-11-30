New Vista Properties Announced to Add Some Extra Features to Its Port Charlotte/North Port Houses

New Vista Properties, one of the well-known real estate companies in Florida, announced to add extra features to its Port Charlotte/North Port houses.

New Vista Properties has announced to add some extra features in its Port Charlotte/North Port houses. The company has made this decision to attract more home seekers for its Port Charlotte/North Port houses.

New Vista Properties promises to deliver an experience of care free Florida living in all of its houses. In order to keep these words, the company has hired highly experienced real estate professionals. The company professionals put their level best efforts to make sure that each house should be perfect.

In Port Charlotte/North Port, the company offers 8 models of homes. Their names are Biltmore, Astor, Astor II, Dominica, Hampshire, St. Lucia, Martinique, and Curacao.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A sales professional of New Vista Properties says, “The Company works with an objective to provide flawless real estate services to its clients. Therefore, it builds high quality houses that attract a good number of home seekers. The company has offered its homes to thousands of people by now but not received any complaint from them about its any house.”

The sales professional further adds, “The decision to add some extra features to the houses aims at attracting more prospective buyers.”

About New Vista Properties:

New Vista Properties is placed in the list of top notch-real estate companies active in the state of Florida. This real estate company runs its operation in two cities: Port Charlotte/North Port and Citrus Springs. It sells as well as rents houses in Port Charlotte/North Port and Citrus Springs. The mission of this real estate company is to provide impeccable real estate services to its clients and to be recognized as a market leader. To a large extent, this company has succeeded to meet its goal.

To obtain more information about New Vista Properties and its houses, visit its official website http://www.newvistaproperties.com and to know about the features that the company would add in its Port Charlotte/North Port houses email it at info(at)newvistaproperties(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/new-vista-properties/port-charlotte-north-port/prweb11379891.htm