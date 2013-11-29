NewSchool of Architecture and Design Student Ideas for Balboa Park's Future Featured at San Diego Museum of Art

Looking Towards 2015, on display through Jan. 7, 2014, features student renderings of alternative visions for the iconic urban park.

Renderings developed by NewSchool of Architecture and Design (NSAD) students will be featured at the San Diego Museum of Art as part of an exhibition about alternative visions for the city’s iconic Balboa Park. The Looking Towards 2015 exhibit, on display through Jan. 7, is prompted by public and private dialogues taking place in San Diego to address the future of Balboa Park, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming Centennial Celebration.

Looking Towards 2015 demonstrates the opportunity for NSAD students to work on projects that are inspired by and directly relevant to the community around them. The student renderings were developed during a Spring 2013 design studio led by NSAD instructor Michael Stepner for students in the school’s Bachelor of Architecture program. The completed student renderings included in Looking Towards 2015 complement the exhibition’s display of the Balboa Park Centennial Gateway Competition by collectively featuring alternative visions for the park’s future from an architectural perspective. The San Diego Museum of Art is located in Balboa Park, the nation’s largest urban cultural park comprising 15 major museums, performing arts venues, gardens, and the San Diego Zoo.

“We are honored to share with the community these examples of architecture and design ideas for San Diego’s iconic Balboa Park through this high-profile exhibition at the San Diego Museum of Art,” said Stepner. “At NewSchool of Architecture and Design we encourage students to find inspiration from the design challenges in our communities and to find architectural ideas and solutions that contribute to vigorous and relevant public discussions here in San Diego and beyond.”

See some of the renderings from the students' Balboa Park project in this UT-San Diego news story.

San Diego serves as an urban laboratory for many student projects such as this one. In addition to the Balboa Park studio, another NSAD design studio created a book and video that highlight San Diego regional development proposals through a collaboration with the Bjarke Ingels Group. A team of recent NSAD graduates also raised more than $60,000 to develop their NSAD senior thesis proposal to revitalize urban vacant lots through “temporary architecture” in a part of San Diego’s East Village near the NSAD campus.

