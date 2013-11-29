Nexusguard Consulting Bolsters PChomePay's Security, Helps Achieve PCI DSS Compliance

Nexusguard Consulting is proud to have assisted PChomePay in achieving PCI DSS compliance.

Credit card data is one of the pillars of eCommerce; with increasingly motivated and sophisticated attackers abound, it’s no wonder that businesses see security standards like PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) as a beacon of hope for the rapidly growing industry. PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) released in November PCI DSS 3.0. The revision has three key themes: education and awareness, increased flexibility, and security as a shared responsibility. It is clear from the changes how the majority of security vulnerabilities threaten businesses.

Nexusguard Consulting is proud to have assisted PChomePay in achieving PCI DSS compliance. PChomePay Chief Operating Officer Su Yun believes that PCI DSS a critical step toward protecting customer data, and that information security is a never-ending journey for businesses that rely on online transactions. “The entire PChomePay team will continue to bolster the security of our online payment processes through developing new technologies and complying to industry standards,” Su said.

Nexusguard Consulting understands how critical information security is for businesses and works relentlessly to help them protect their data from prying eyes. The team will continue to help business double down on complying with industry standards and enhancing data security.

What’s New in PCI DSS 3.0!

1. Education and awareness

By increasing awareness and education across organizations, we can help drive payment security as good business practice.

Employees directly involved in the payment chain—like cashiers, waiters, and bank tellers—often are most often responsible for internal breaches.

Either because of lack of education or policyenforcement, employees leave the door open for attacks by picking weak passwords, clicking on phishing links, or sharing company information on social and public platforms.

2. Increased flexibility, and security as a shared responsibility

Organizations can implement the password strength that is appropriate for their security strategy.

Greater flexibility recognizes there is more than one way to do security, allowing organizations to choose the approach that works best for their business.

3. Security as a shared responsibility

As industry leaders, we need to work together to manage risks and keep information secure.

Many businesses are adopting an outsourced, third-party IT operations model, but this can be a security risk. 63 percent of investigations identifying a security deficiency easily exploited by hackers revealed a third party responsible for system support, development, or maintenance.

