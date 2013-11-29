Nick Madge Talks About Cognitive Skills Improvement on eReflect's 7 Speed Reading Website

Techniques and strategies for improving cognition are revealed by Nick Madge in his latest interview with the 7 Speed Reading™ and eReflect blog editor. The techniques of "accelerated learning" and "brainwave entertainment" are also discussed in this informative post.

Nick Madge is the brain behind infiniteminds.info, which offers a series of handpicked tools and other resources for unlocking the brain’s full potential for learning and everyday efficiency. A believer of the human brain’s immense power, Nick Madge recently shared his beliefs in an interview with 7 Speed Reading™ and provided some insights into how certain tools and strategies allow people to take advantage of their brain’s cognitive potential. As a leader in the self-improvement software field, eReflect knows that there are many advantages to brain training, from reading more and faster, to increasing comprehension, analytical skills and sharpening memory. In the interview recently published on the eReflect product site, Nick Madge told 7 Speed Reading that by practicing certain techniques and forming specific habits, people can improve their brain capacity.

The 7 Speed Reading blog readers will also learn about brainwave entertainment in the post that has been published on line. Brainwave entertainment is a cognition-boosting method based on the premise that by being exposed to audio tracks with particular cognitive-state frequency, the brain will be stimulated to adopt that cognitive state, whether that is relaxation or increased concentration.

Nick Madge also talked about accelerated learning, which is a multifaceted approach that retunes the brain to exploit its capacities to the full. He states that while people are born with an innate capacity to learn, the environment, education and other stimuli don’t permit or show them how to utilize this potential, leaving them with a limited cognitive capacity. Accelerated learning seeks to reprogram the brain to master this high-efficiency cognitive learning state through a series of methods, including speed reading training, sleep learning and mind-mapping.

Memory improvement is another issue Nick Madge focuses on improving through his website. As outlined in the interview, memory is another cognitive skill people are naturally good at, so it only requires the right stimuli and training to get back to a fully competent state. Nick Madge suggests a series of techniques for improving memory capacity which in turn will enhance other cognitive skills. Since a good memory is the key to many self-improvement and self-education programs, the team at eReflect is grateful to Nick Madge for his insights and the resources he provides, and thank him for the informative interview.

