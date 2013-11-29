No Roaming App i-Mobb Allows World Travelers to Make and Receive Calls at No Extra Charge on Their Own Smartphone or Tablet

i-Mobb, the recently released free roaming app designed to help travelers communicate and save money while abroad, is currently promoting its plans as a convenient and affordable solution ideal for world travelers.

With i-Mobb, a new app for world travelers, customers can now access free roaming in foreign countries using their smartphones, tablets, and iPod Touch devices. Available at http://www.i-Mobb.com, the app allows users to make and receive calls when in foreign countries as though they were at home, preventing roaming charges and allowing for streamlined communication across the world.

“Staying in touch with friends and business contacts while traveling is more important than ever in today’s world, but roaming charges and poor service can make communication difficult. i-Mobb’s convenient and affordable plans are the perfect solution to this problem. Customers can download our app before a major trip and travel with peace of mind. With i-Mobb, they’ll be able to make and receive any calls using a Wi-Fi connection, thereby avoiding roaming charges completely,” said Bernard Drai, CEO of the free roaming app company.

i-Mobb provides an accessible and practical solution to the roaming charges and service limits typical of overseas travel. The user-friendly app is simple and flexible, designed to give travelers the most intuitive experience and the greatest variety of options. To use i-Mobb, customers can visit the app’s website and choose their home country. Thirty eight countries are currently available, including U.S.A., Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Canada, Japan, and the Netherlands. i-Mobb assigns each user a domestic phone number and provides unlimited calls back to the user’s home country as well as 59 destinations. Clients of i-Mobb can also choose a phone number from the country they’re visiting or top-up traditional communication credit used to make international calls to countries not covered by their plans.

Once the user has specified the details of his or her own custom i-Mobb plan, the company sends an email containing the new local phone number, access to a local voicemail inbox, and download instructions for travel phones, tablets, and iPods. Unlike similar services, which lock the user into lengthy contracts, i-Mobb offers plans that are ideal for shorter trips. Travelers can choose to enjoy no roaming charges for as little as one week, making the app an excellent solution for business trips, family vacations, or any overseas travel.

The i-Mobb app allows customers to make and receive calls using a temporary phone number from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection. As Wi-Fi is now commonplace in many popular travel destinations, i-Mobb can be used worldwide. For added convenience, the app allows users to access and manage their contact lists or retrieve messages while abroad.

For more information about i-Mobb, visit the company’s website at http://www.i-Mobb.com. The app designer is also on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/IMobbTheGlobe and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/IMobbtheGlobe.

