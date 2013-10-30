North American Title Company's Colorado Springs Office Welcomes Bell

Bell to serve as business development representative in Southern Colorado.

Mike S. Bell has joined the Colorado Springs office of North American Title Co. as a business development representative.

His real estate career began in marketing for a Colorado Springs property management company. Most recently, Bell has served as an associate broker for the top real estate firm in the city.

Bell also served honorably in the U.S. Navy for 12 years, saying, “My service has helped me understand what it means to perform at the highest level. I also use that experience to collaborate more effectively, especially to learn the needs of agents and their customers throughout their real estate transactions.”

“Michael Bell brings high energy and a wealth of knowledge to his business development role. It will be exciting to assist him in reaching his potential and goals,” said Natalie Koonce, vice president, Southern Colorado manager.

Bell added, “I’m looking forward to developing new business through team-building with real estate agents, lenders and attorneys – thus enhancing the reputation for service, dependability and partnership that North American Title has already established in the Southern Colorado market.”

Bell is located at North American Title Company’s Southern Colorado division office at 1730 Chapel Hills Drive, Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920, telephone number (719) 598-5355.

About North American Title (NAT)

With well over 1,000 associates and a vast network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NAT has the resources and stability of a New York Stock Exchange company with over $10.3 billion in assets (fiscal quarter ending Nov. 30, 2012). North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. (NATC), and is located in 16 of the fastest-growing states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Through our relationship with our expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. With annual gross revenues in fiscal 2012 of approximately $200 million, NAT is among the largest independent title agencies in the United States. NAT is headquartered in Miami, Fla. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com



