November 11 Veterans Art Exhibit Opening

On November 11, Fashion Has Heart will present a comprehensive collection of original art created by wounded US Military Veterans at The Forbes Galleries in Manhattan. Fashion Has Heart is a non-partisan, non-profit organization established to utilize the powerful mediums of art, design, and fashion to support and benefit the wounded heroes who have sacrificed for American freedom. This special event is made possible in partnership with Lockheed Martin, Kendall College of Art and Design and Forbes.

The exhibition comprises more than 20 works by artists from the Hero Series, a process that pairs a Hero with an Artist. Together, the two parties collaborate in order to share that hero’s story through the medium of art and design. The result of their work often becomes a saleable fashion item sold on the Fashion Has Heart website.

When asked about Fashion Has Heart, Wallace Forbes said, “I first met Michael Hyacinthe, the founder of Fashion Has Heart, at a Navy Seabee Foundation fund-raising program that we had in the Forbes Galleries several years ago. I am a former Navy Civil Engineer Corp officer and had spent nearly five years with Seabee battalions and Mike had been a Navy Seabee. I have several of the shirts designed by the wounded veterans participating in his wonderfully supportive program. They are treasures!”

“The Forbes Galleries is thrilled to host this dynamic and groundbreaking exhibition,” notes Bonnie Kirschstein, The Forbes Collection’s Managing Director.

The exhibition will be on view November 11, 2013 to January 25, 2014. On the opening night, November 11, 2013, more than 7 wounded veterans plan to attend to speak about their works and their lives. To learn more about the artists click here: http://fhh.bitmanic.com/heroeseries

About FASHION HAS HEART

Founded in 2010, FASHION HAS HEART is a non-partisan, non-profit organization established to utilize the powerful mediums of art, design, and fashion to support and benefit the wounded heroes who have sacrificed for American freedom. In addition to providing support for the creative expression process, the organization works to market each artist’s work to generate economic support for their future.

About THE FORBES GALLERIES:

The Forbes Galleries are located on the lobby level of the Forbes Building at 62 Fifth Avenue, at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 12th Street, in New York City. 100 Washington Square East, New York, NY 10003

