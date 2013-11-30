One Direction Tour Tickets for Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas and Toronto Are in High Demand According to eCityTickets.com

Fans show they are “Strong” as One Direction ticket sales are hitting record numbers for the Where We Are tour in the US. 1D tickets are available now for all price ranges including special Fan Packages and VIP seating at most venues according to eCityTickets.com.

One Direction Tour Tickets are selling at a record pace as 1D fans anticipate the 2014 Where We Are tour concerts across North America. With Stadium and large venue concerts planned in 22 cities so far, the tour will start in Toronto at Rogers Centre on 8 - 1st before heading to the US. In support of their third studio album, “Midnight Memories”, the Where We Are tour will be the 3rd headlining tour for the British boy-band.



The One Direction tour concerts will give fans a chance to see many of the groups previous hits live plus hear many of the songs off the new album like "Best Song Ever" and "Story of My Life."

One Direction 2014 North American Tour Dates:

8 - 1 - Toronto, Ontario, - Canada Rogers Centre

8 - 2 - Toronto, Ontario, - Canada Rogers Centre

8 - 4 - East Rutherford, - New Jersey MetLife Stadium

8 - 7 - Foxboro, Massachusetts - Gillette Stadium

8 - 11 - Washington DC - Nationals Park

8 - 13 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Lincoln Financial Field

8 - 16 - Detroit, Michigan - Ford Field

8 - 19 - Nashville, Tennessee - LP Field

8 - 22 - Houston, Texas - Reliant Stadium

8 - 24 - Dallas, Texas - AT&T Stadium

8 - 27 - St Louis, Missouri - Edward Jones Dome

8 - 29 - Chicago, Illinois - Soldier Field

9 - 12 - Pasadena, California - Rose Bowl

9 - 16 - Phoenix, Arizona - University Of Phoenix Stadium

9 - 19 - El Paso, Texas - Sun Bowl Stadium

9 - 21 - San Antonio, - Texas Alamodome

9 - 23 - Tulsa, Oklahoma - BOK Center

9 - 25 - New Orleans, Louisiana - Mercedes-Benz Superdome

9 - 27 - Charlotte, North Carolina - PNC Music Pavilion

9 - 28 - Charlotte, North Carolina - PNC Music Pavilion

10 - 1 - Atlanta, Georgia - Georgia Dome

10 - 3 - Tampa, Florida - Raymond James Stadium

10 - 5 - Miami, Florida - Sun Life Stadium

One Direction is not your typical boy band. Harry, Liam, Zayn, Louis and Niall blend their pop sound with a '80s rock, retro vibe, which features everything from arena-packing anthems like "Midnight Memories" to folk-style tracks like "Through the Dark".





