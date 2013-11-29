Online Tile Shop Launches Christmas Competition to Name a New Range of Porcelain Wall and Floor Tiles for a Chance to Win an iPad Mini in Time for Christmas

For a chance to win an iPad Mini in time for Christmas, enter the Online Tile Shop’s social media promotion to name a new range of wall and floor tiles. The competition is open until 16th December.

Midlands based Online Tile Shop is holding an early festive competition to find a name for an exciting new range of wall and floor tiles and be in with a chance of winning an iPad Mini in time for Christmas.

The new range of tiles will be on sale from December and are a sophisticated mix of matt, porcelain tiles that can be used either on floors or walls.

Rob Goodman from the Online Tile Shop said: “The as yet unnamed tiles come in a mixture of greys and whites in a matt finish and are suitable for hallways, bathrooms and kitchens alike. The colour trends for 2014 are already set to be a sophisticated blend of gentle blue hues and what better colour to complement these than a warm blend of white and grey floor or wall tiles.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We’re asking people to choose a name they think best fits the range and simply like the photo on Facebook and leave your suggested name, or tweet our photo and tweet us your suggested name.”

The competition is running from now until 16th December. The lucky winner will be the person who comes up with the most inspirational name for the range – which can be viewed here.

With the festive season fast approaching, people turn their attention to sprucing up their home ready for the oncoming onslaught of visitors, parties and celebrations over Christmas and the New Year.

Adds Rob: “Christmas is always an expensive time, but people like their homes to look their best for the festivities. In our experience, people are looking to give their homes a facelift rather than a full blown refurbishment at this time of year and the addition of stylish flooring or wall tiles brings the sparkle back to the dullest of rooms.”

“The Online Tile Shop has been delivering a first class service to its customers for over 40 years and we’re all extremely proud of our commitment to customer service, and attractive price match policy that brings us a level of customer loyalty that top high street brands would be proud of. This, combined with our free delivery on all orders over £99 for the UK mainland, means Christmas really can come early.”

Visit the Online Tile Shop's range of wall and floor tiles for a chance to win the iPad and check out all the exciting ranges available. An expert from the Online Tile Shop is always available through a chat facility to help with enquiries.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/onlinetileshop/floortiles/prweb11371719.htm