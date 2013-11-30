PAM Insight Hosted a Successful Dinner & Discussion for Private Client Wealth Management CIOs
Private Client Wealth Management CIOs enjoyed a dinner and discussion on ‘Looking ahead at 2014 – what investment areas and asset classes are going to be in & out’, run by PAM Insight, with the assistance of Wendy Marston Events.
On 12 November 2013, PAM Insight held a successful dinner for chief investment officers of leading private client wealth management firms, with the assistance of Wendy Marston Events.
The PAM Annual Dinner series was launched in 2012 with the view to:
- Provide networking opportunities to senior executives in the private client industry;
- Enable consultation with a number of senior executives to identify the key industry issues;
- Facilitate discussion on items at the top of private wealth manager’s agendas; and
- Provide content for thewealthnet, PAM Insight’s news service to the wealth management industry, covering the discussions.
Wendy Marston Events assisted PAM Insight in organising the dinner focusing on:
- Creating a targeted marketing strategy to increase ticket sales;
- Tracking sales and maintaining the guest list;
- Organising some elements of the supplier relationships and media production; and
- Corresponding regularly with attendees and speakers.
