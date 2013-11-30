Portal e-learning Nusantara Named as Infinite Monkeys' Mobile App of the Week for November 24th - 30th

This week, make your own app builder Infinite Monkeys has selected Portal e-learning Nusantara as the App Of The Week, a shining example of educators learning how to make a mobile app without learning how to program.

Infinite Monkeys, has announced today that Portal e-learning Nusantara is the company’s “App Of The Week” for November 24th - 30th.

Each week Infinite Monkeys selects one app from the thousands published with their free app maker platform. This app was chosen because it is a great example of the quality, beauty and usefulness that mobile apps can bring to online learning platforms.

With more than 1 Billion smartphones now active in the world, and 84% of those users accessing the Internet via their smartphone everyday, the base of potential mobile students for Portal e-learning Nusantara is massive and growing by the day. It was this potential that motivated Infinite Monkeys to create a free drag-and-drop app builder platform that allows anyone to create an app without having to hire a mobile agency for thousands of dollars, or learn how to do coding.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Portal e-learning Nusantara and thousands of other small businesses, blogs, sports teams and community groups selected the Infinite Monkeys app maker platform to create and launch their mobile app for Android, iPhone and over 5,000 different models of HTML5 compatible smartphones.

The Portal e-learning Nusantara app lets the users check out the News link to see the latest bulletin and announcements from the Portal e-learning Nusantara mobile app. It also contains a live chat feature where users can proactively chat with each other. Quick links to Portal e-learning Nusantara’s facebook and Twitter pages are also included in the app.

Another important component of the app is the link to the Live Face-to-Face schedule of Tutor sessions where users can find all the subjects available and their respective Day and Time; along with a link where users can add their location so they can easily find and interact with nearby students and tutors. You can also find their hotline number in this app.

To create your own mobile app, and have a chance at being named App Of The Week, go to http://www.InfiniteMonkeys.mobi and get started today.

Portal e-learning Nusantara seeks to help students by delivering innovative online lessons through face-to- face video conference from reliable and certified tutors. Their goal is to bring convenient and flexible learning experience to students. Portal e-learning Nusantara believes that a modern way of learning will be more effective because students get to learn anytime and anywhere.

About Infinite Monkeys

Infinite Monkeys is a self-serve drag-and-drop platform that enables anyone to create a mobile app for iPhone, Android & HTML5 smartphones - without any coding. With three pricing options, from free to just $99, Infinite Monkeys brings custom mobile apps within the reach of small businesses, schools and community groups. By servicing the long-tail of niche interests with free and low-cost apps, Infinite Monkeys was named one of the Top10 Internet Startups of 2013 and aims to be the largest DIY publisher of mobile apps in the world.

To learn more about how Infinite Monkeys is transforming the Mobile App Economy, please visit http://www.infinitemonkeys.mobi and follow @oo_monkeys on Twitter.

About Portal e-learning Nusantara

Portal e-learning Nusantara provides quality learning online lessons and materials for the flexibility and convenience of the students. Originated in Indonesia, Portal e-learning Nusantara is also open to students around the world. Their mission is to optimize the use of internet technology in learning and increase interactions among students.

Portal e-learning Nusantara is a new mobile app available for Android, iPhone and HTML5 compatible smartphones. It is the mobile presence of the Portal e-learning Nusantara community- and was created with the Infinite Monkeys mobile appmaker tool.

To download the Portal e-learning Nusantara app for your mobile phone, go to: http://fanapp.mobi/elearning_nusantara.

To learn more about Portal e-learning Nusantara please visit: http://pen.web.id.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11375373.htm