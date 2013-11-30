Printpelican.Com Offering 35 Percent Discount on Catalog Printing

PrintPelican.com is offering 35 percent discount on catalog printing. The offer is valid for the month of November.

PrintPelican.com, the commercial print solutions provider is offering 35 percent discount on catalog printing. The offer is valid for the month of November. PrintPelican.com is known for providing excellent print solutions at affordable prices.

One of the company executives said, “We are offering 35 percent discount on Catalog Printing. If you are looking for a company that provides excellent quality Catalog Printing services, then we are the place to be. We, at PrintPelican.com specialize in giving the best quality printing solutions. Our solutions are sure to impress your target audience and they will be tempted to opt for your services.”

PrintPelican.com has been providing brochure and catalog printing industry for over two decades. The company has served a variety of customers from different domains. Its print solutions are known to create long lasting impression on clients which in turn leads to better revenue generation. The print solutions offered by PrintPelican.com include printing of rack cards, booklets, brochures, magazines, cards, calendars, stickers, business cards etc.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“You can count on us for providing you the best quality commercial print solutions at really affordable prices. When you give us the chance to design you a catalog, we make sure it is attractive and appealing enough to redefine your product, service and business altogether. Our print solutions have already benefited a number of customers. Use of latest print technology helps us in delivering far better results than our market competitors,” added the executive.

PrintPelican.com, with its print solutions has helped many companies gain brand recognition in the market. The company believes in statement 'Print for Less', hence its pricing is reasonable. This is the name to count upon for full color brochure printing, large format posters, custom business cards etc. Click here to have a look at its brochure printing services. PrintPelican.com offers a variety of design templates to its customers to choose from. Also the print quality is exceptional. PrintPelican.com is the best brochure printing company in Florida. To visit company’s website, click here. Buyers can rely on company's services for pocket folder printing and a variety of other digital printing needs. Visit the link, for more information.

About PrintPelican.com:

PrintPelican.com is a commercial print solutions provider. The company's services include digital color printing, brochure printing, magazine printing, catalog printing etc. Its office is located in Riviera Beach, Florida. PrintPelican.com uses latest technology printing equipment and technology to cater to the needs of its clients. This is the name to count upon for books, catalogs, business cards, postcards, calendars and a variety of other paper ink solutions. To have a look at its calendar printing, click here.

Contact Details:

PrintPelican.com

1770 West 10th Street

Riviera Beach, Fl 33404

US

Phone: 1-800-474-0461

Website: http://www.printpelican.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11375172.htm