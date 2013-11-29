"Put a Miracle on Your Holiday List" Campaign to Benefit 170 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

"Put a Miracle on Your Holiday List" campaign asks for donations to help the one million kids that will be hospitalized this holiday season at member Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. http://www.cmnhospitals.org

This holiday season people throughout the U.S. and Canada will add an extra gift to their holiday list by giving a donation to help the one million kids who will be hospitalized between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Today Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® launches its "Put a Miracle on Your Holiday List" campaign across North America.

While the holidays are happy times for most, it's an especially difficult time for the one million kids who will be hospitalized. Every day during the month of December, member Children's Miracle Network Hospitals will treat an average of 16,000 kids in the emergency room, 2,218 kids for cancer, 2,329 kids requiring surgeries and 925 babies in the newborn ICU. These hospitals rely on donations to provide the best care for local kids.

Online donations to "Put a Miracle On Your Holiday List" will be used by these hospitals however they’re needed most, helping kids get well with critical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Put a Miracle on Your Holiday List” allows anyone to make a small gift benefiting their local CMN Hospital. The goal is to provide one million miracles this holiday season. This campaign starts today, Black Friday, and continues through the end of December.

Donations are being accepted online now at CMNHospitals.org, with visitors selecting their benefiting hospital.

As with all Children's Miracle Network Hospital fundraisers, each donor can choose the hospital their donation will go to, so their gift can stay local and benefit kids in their own community. The "Put a Miracle on Your Holiday List" campaign can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram through the hashtag #MillionMiracles.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $4.7 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, and learn about your member hospital, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11376549.htm