Quadrant2Design Create a Tailor-made, Tradeshow Stand Design and Build Service for US Based Exhibitors at European Tradeshows

Poole based tradeshow contractors, announce new design, build and stand management service for US based companies exhibiting at European Tradeshows.

"With so many of our clients now based in the United States, but focusing their exhibiting on European and UK exhibition stands, we have decided to create a tailor-made service, designed to smooth the process of working with clients 'across the pond' in the US and Canada," says Andrew Carney, Sales Director at Quadrant2Design.

Called 'Prestige-Europe' the package consists of a series of special measures that tackle the problems and issues American exhibitors experience when attending tradeshows in Europe.

Andrew explains: "For example, to aid the project management experience, the staff in our Prestige-Europe division are native German, Polish, Spanish and French speakers. This eliminates a huge amount of potential issues and allows us to get the best deals and quality out of any on-site contractors"

Andrew continues: "All of our project managers in Prestige-Europe, have calls re-routed to their mobiles after-hours. This means that if an American client needs to speak to our project manager during his working hours, he can do."

Quadrant2Design have also allocated a very significant amount of their modular exhibition stand solution, the Prestige Events System to provide a 'free-hire' service to clients exhibition at European and UK tradeshows.

"Free-hire is an integral element of Prestige-Europe. It makes perfect sense for an exhibitor working far away from home at, say, a German or French tradeshow to hire their exhibition stand. If they use us, they essentially pay nothing for the hire of their exhibition stand, they only pay for their graphics and installation," enthuses Andrew.

For more details of exhibiting with Prestige modular exhibition stands in the UK and Europe, call Andrew Carney on 0044 (0)1202 650 333 or email andrew(dot)carney(at)quadrant2design(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380389.htm