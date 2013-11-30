Quadrant2Design launches new 'Mag-Fast' feature on the Kea pop-up display stand

Poole & Bournemouth based exhibition stand designers, Quadrant2Design, publish a video showing how the Kea pop-up display stand can be set up in five minutes using their new Mag-Fast feature.

Quadrant2Design has launched a new version of their ever-popular Kea pop-up display system, featuring a unique magnetic fixing for the stands struts, instead of the 'clip-on' technology used on older models and other popup stands.

The new Mag-Fast system makes the Kea an extremely easy and fast exhibition system to setup.

Quadrant2Design have released a video presentation showing how quickly a Kea pop-up display system can be setup with these new magnetic fixings.

Design Consultant at Quadrant2Design, Emma Battman, explains: "Although Kea is our budget pop up display stand, we're very proud of it! It's extremely well made and in the five years we have been marketing the system, we have had no quality issues. So Kea was always a great system, but with the new Mag-Fast feature, we believe it may now be the quickest system ever to setup, and we believe our video proves it!"

Emma continues: "The video shows my colleague Chloe Anderton setting up a Kea stand in our showrooms in Poole, Dorset. She does this in five minutes without tools or a ladder - very impressive."

The Kea System, with the improved Mag-Fast feature, is only available from Quadrant2Design. Anyone wishing to know more about the display system, or would like more information about Mag-Fast should phone Emma Battman on 0044 (0)1202 650333 or email emma.battman(at)quadrant2design(dot)com.

As well as the Kea System, Quadrant2Design design and build modular exhibition stands throughout the UK and Europe with their unique Swiss designed Prestige Events System.

