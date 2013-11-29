Rapide release their best practice tips for providing a seamless customer journey

Create a seamless customer journey with Rapide's proactive communication and fast feedback technology.

It’s no secret that the key to success in today’s competitive marketplace is to deliver an exceptional customer experience. But whilst many brands look to improve specific customer touch points, they fail to focus on what matters most – managing these interactions as part of an entire customer journey.

Rapide have just created a Real-time Customer Journey, which shows how some of their biggest and most prestigious brands are successfully using proactive communication and fast feedback to increase revenues and enhance their customer experience.

Rapide discuss the importance of interacting with customers using proactive communication and fast feedback as it creates a seamless customer experience.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Enhancing the Customer Experience at Moments of Truth®

Because customers are won and lost in real-time it’s important to keep them informed and engaged throughout the customer journey. According to Rapide, by sending customers timely, personalised messages at key Moments of Truth®, brands can increase revenue and dramatically improve customer experience.

These timely, personalised messages can be used within marketing campaigns, to send booking confirmations, to send out reminders & updates and to send out motivational text messages.

Capturing the Voice of the Customer at Moments of Truth®

Once customers are engaged with a company, it’s important to close the loop and capture their feedback in real-time. By giving them the opportunity to have their say in their own words brands can reveal business changing insight, enabling them to improve processes, save at-risk relationships and turn dissatisfied customers, or Ranters, into Raving brand advocates.

Real-time feedback can be used within subscriber relations, to capture IT support feedback, to capture in-carriage feedback requests on public transport and to collect feedback within the call centre.

Rapide are offering a demo of their products and services to those interested in finding out how proactive communications & real-time feedback can provide them with a seamless customer journey.

Company Information

Rapide was launched in 2000 by Nigel Shanahan and is one of the UK’s leading customer engagement specialists, providing customer engagement solutions that drive advocacy to half of the FTSE.

They produce state-of-the-art proactive communication and fast feedback technology that lets their clients increase revenue and reduce churn by listening and reacting to the voice of the customer in real-time.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380030.htm