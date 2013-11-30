Release of Innovative APP Empowers Your Development of a World-Class Attitude That Impacts Every Area of Your Life

Born from the experience of working with over a half million entrepreneurs worldwide, Attitude Pumps are life lessons about the development of one's attitude that will transform the way a person takes on every challenge in life.

For anyone paying attention to the growing world of mobile applications you will recognize that there are very few areas of human activity that have been left untouched even in the early days of the "mobile" content revolution. It is becoming a reality that if the mind can imagine it then a mobile application can be devised that can deliver it to anyone, anytime.

Yet another example of this area of innovation comes as The RTB Group has released a new App designed to help any person develop an attitude that will empower greater work performance, better personal relationships and a better self-image. This new App for Android and Apple operating Systems is called "Attitude Pump" and features the real life attitude lessons of Author, Attorney and Global Entrepreneur John Terhune. Born from the experience of working with over a half million entrepreneurs worldwide, Attitude Pumps are life lessons about the development of one's attitude that will transform the way a person takes on every challenge in life.

According to the creator of Attitude Pumps John Terhune, "A person’s attitude transcends in a positive or negative way every part of a one’s life. It affects their relationships, their physical and mental energy, their stamina, their self-image, their work habits, their willingness to take risks, their willingness to try something new and challenging, their ability to deal with stressful situations, their degree of happiness and of course their ability to achieve beyond their current circumstances."

The RTB Group in its release describes an Attitude Pump as "a brief (between 3 and 8 minutes) but highly thought provoking, energy driven , fun audio vignette that can be delivered to any mobile device. It is designed to grab your attention and get your attitude on the right track multiple times each week. After all, your attitude is going to transcend every conversation, every interaction and every decision during your day. Where there is no bad time to listen to an Attitude Pump, the best time is in the morning to set your attitude for the day. You will be amazed how many times each day you run into circumstances that are the subject matters covered by Attitude Pumps."

As the voice of Attitude Pump John Terhune states; "when your attitude is right you are a totally different person. It is not debatable that a person who chooses to change their attitude can in fact change their life. When you have a great attitude your willingness to pursue dreams with passion, work harder than the next person, sustain effort over time and outperform your colleagues becomes a natural progression. There are very few things about you that “show” as much as your attitude. When you have a great attitude you will attract business, relationships and find yourself being at the right place at the right time far more often than if you don’t exhibit a great attitude. Living life with a great attitude changes everything."

The Attitude Pump App is available for free download and trial at either your Android or Apple App Center by searching for "Attitude Pump". Subscription to Attitude Pump comes with a free digital version of Terhune's book "Decide to have a Great Day" which is a written compilation of the Attitude Lessons found in the audio vignettes.

