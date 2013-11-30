Renovation.com.my to Offer Premium Business Listing to Interior Designers

Renovation.com.my is one of the leading online portals that offer all types of information and resources on interior design, homemaking and renovation.

The portal is one of the most visited sites among Malaysians who are looking for any type of information like design tips, renovation advice, types of materials used in construction and building and many others.

Renovation.com.my is the one-stop centre for Malaysians from all walks of life to learn about how they can build a functional and yet aesthetically pleasing living environments not only within homes and private residences but in commercial spaces and buildings as well. Over the past few years, Renovation.com.my has grown from its beginnings into becoming a major renovation portal, preferred and visited by thousands of members each day and becoming the top site in home renovation and interior design.

To continuously provide the best services to its members, Renovation.com.my is constantly improving and expanding its offerings to cover as many areas in renovation and interior design as possible. Today, Renovation.com.my offers all types of everything that helps to bridge its members not only to design and construction issues but to businesses and service providers around the country as well.

As part of the latest expansion, Renovation.com.my will be extending its services to business owners around the country, particularly to those who offer design and consultation. On top of that, it will cover any other businesses or companies that offers renovation and interior designing products and services like plaster ceiling materials, tiles, design and consultation, home repairs and plumbing as well.

Interior designers in Malaysia can now enjoy free listing on Renovation.com.my where they will offer their business information through the directory available on the site. This will provide the firms more business opportunities and wider reach to its potential market not only within Malaysia but to other markets with access to the internet to browse to Renovation.com.my.

All interior design firms in Malaysia are encouraged to submit their business information to this listing where it will build a large community of Malaysia interior design service providers to anyone who is interested around the country. This can include information like contact person, address, location maps as well as any images of past projects to better position themselves. The business listing in Renovation.com.my is the first location visitors will find when they are looking for a specific service or product.

Apart from that, Renovation.com.my will be launching an LED (Light-Emitting Diode) lighting section which will be providing details and information about this technology. This section will include all the information and different types of LED lighting modules, components and bulbs which can be used in private and commercial spaces.

Among the products that will be promoted aggressively are the T5 and T8 tubes. Both the LED T5 and LED T8 tube are among the most popular types of bulbs which have been used for decades now through the conventional fluorescent method. This segment will educate readers about the benefits of switching to T5 and T8 LED tubes as they are a lot more energy efficient and operates longer. There will be information like what types of tubes to use, how to install them and what are the adjustments needed to replace the current modules and many others.

This section is sponsored by Rishang Malaysia which is a partnership agreement between Renovation.com.my and Rishang Malaysia who are both leaders in their respective industries.

Rishang LED is one of the most renowned and established LED manufacturers in the world today where the collaboration is part the brand’s campaign to launch their products in the Malaysian market. Meanwhile, members of Renovation.com.my will enjoy free Rishang products which will offer them better exposure and knowledge of this technology in lighting.

Business owners who have listed their details in Renovation.com.my will enjoy additional benefits and privileges. As part of this expansion plan, they will be given samples of LED bulbs supplied and sponsored by Rishang Malaysia where they can submit a request and the samples will be delivered. If they are satisfied with the performance of the products and would like to venture more into using LED lighting products, they can order direction through Renovation.com.my with Rishang Malaysia and enjoy further discounts, especially if they purchase in bulk or higher volume.

