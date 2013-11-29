Report: Chatwing Offers New Features in Chatroom Creation Service for Indie Game Developers

Indie game developers will have the chance to market their concepts through Chatwing’s custom chatrooms and leverage new features.

With different online communities and portals rising, people are getting larger opportunities to create games and concepts. This fact is based on one of Chatwing Team’s short studies about game development. At par with this study, Chatwing has offered to create reliable chatrooms for indie developers who want to carve positions in the market. Below are the advantages presented by a custom Chatwing chat room:



Professionally-designed. Chatwing developers spend a large portion of their time creating and testing out chatrooms. Aside from that, they are also observing communities of different niches. This gives the developers the upper hand in custom chatroom creation. Indie game makers can use the chatrooms anytime they want, and their subscribers will admire the beautiful designs. Since the chatrooms are custom-made, the users can send their chatroom design requests to the Chatwing Team.

Social media leverage. The Chatwing chat software is known for its potential of bringing traffic to any blog or website. Based on the company’s observation, the widget is capable of increasing traffic rate by up to 60%. Other factors are also included in the analysis. One of the advantages of the company’s chat app is social media connectivity. The widget allows multiple login methods: Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, and Tumblr.

Product exposure. Once the game developer is now using the Chatwing chatroom, his concept can now be introduced to large groups of people. The chatroom can be shared in the form of shortlink, so people can click on it and start making discussions. This can raise the indie game developer’s chance of finding clients and sponsors.

Interested indie game developers can reach Chatwing chat app team through its blogs, main website, and social networking accounts. The representatives are always online and they will handle all concerns as early as possible.

About Chatwing.com

Chatwing.com is a company that has brought innovation to the modern chat widget. Operating for more than five years now, Chatwing and its team of developers have dozens of ideas ready to be introduced to the public. The Chatwing chat app is an easy-to-use online tool that can help web users interact with each other and can also generate continuous traffic. Chatwing will always be a "freemium" application for everyone.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11370769.htm