Retirement Planning Company Hobart Financial Group Confirms Retirement Hardships for Women

Hobart Financial Group, a leading RIA provider, comments on an article published by USA Today on November 18th, which describes the unique problems women face when planning for retirement.

According to the USA Today article titled “Women face hard retirement choices,” women generally live longer than men and often have fewer financial resources when they leave the workforce. Women are also often paid less than men, the article says. In fact, the average working woman makes $0.77 on the dollar when compared to the average man. They are also more likely to leave the workforce to raise children or care for aging family members. This instability makes it harder for women to generate sustainable income to fuel their retirement.

Though the article suggests that women actually need to save more for retirement, the retirement industry is lacking when it comes to giving advice to this demographic. The article lists a few big problems that women face when planning to retire:



Women live longer than men

Women are usually more conservative with investing

Women are not as trusting of financial advisers

Chris Hobart, CEO of Hobart Financial Group, a leading retirement planning company in North Carolina, encourages women to be more independent with financial planning. “When it comes to retirement, women need to make sure all of their assets are covered with a secure retirement plan,” he says. “They can calculate how much they would need for retirement by using a few simple methods, but speaking with an advisor to find out to generate income is essential. Planning for retirement is about more than finances.

"Consulting an advisor can help educate women on retirement and how they can secure a comfortable lifestyle after they leave the workforce.”

Hobart Financial Group is a leading North Carolina financial advisory firm dedicated to personalizing service with uncompromising integrity. Its focus on comprehensive, tax-advantaged plans help to provide sound preservation of capital, growing income and increased returns with reduced risk. Chris Hobart, founder of Hobart Financial Group, understands that true wealth means being able to share your life with the people you love, free from financial anxiety. Hobart Financial helps Carolinas’ retirees preserve and protect their wealth with comprehensive financial retirement planning and wealth management.

