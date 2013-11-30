RightResponse eMarketing Launches New Press Release Followup Service

Clarksville, Tenn.-based RightResponse eMarketing has added telephone and email followup to its roster of services. The new options give distributed press releases an advantage over the vast amount of others releases that are competing for the media’s attention.

RightResponse eMarketing is pleased to announce the launch of two new press release distribution follow-up services: Email Followup and Telephone Followup. These customized services are designed to help companies get their press release to the "top of the pile” and increase their chance to secure media publicity.

Newspapers, magazines and other media outlets receive hundreds to thousands of press releases each month, which makes it essential to follow up, according to Tracy Barbour, principal of RightResponse. “Followup service gives you an opportunity to briefly 'pitch' major points of your release and show how it relates to and can benefit readers/viewers,” Barbour said. “The extra attention can help give your release an edge over the vast amount of others vying for publicity.”

The Email and Telephone Followup services can be added to any of RightResponse’s Enhanced distribution services. The Email Followup service covers resending a distributed press release to each media outlet on the original distribution list. The company will also send a brief pitch to highlight some of the key information in the release.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Telephone Followup service includes placing one phone call to all of the media contacts on the client’s original distribution list (if phone numbers are available) and pitching the key points of your press release. RightResponse will utilize its journalistic and PR expertise to skillfully highlight and promote the most appealing aspects of the press release. If media contacts cannot be reached directly by phone, the company will attempt to leave a voicemail message with the most important details about the news announcement. In addition to calling each contact, RightResponse will resubmit the press release to the original distribution list.

The new followup services are a perfect complement to RightResponse’s Enhanced Distribution services. They are particularly suitable for the company’s Custom and National Newspaper distribution options. Pricing for the followup services start at just $58.

For more information about RightResponse eMarketing and its new followup services, please visit http://www.rremarketing.com or call 931-436-0949.

About RightResponse eMarketing

Established in 1999, RightResponse eMarketing helps businesses capitalize on technology to broaden their reach, increase sales, reduce marketing costs and boost their profits. The company offers a variety of services, including emarketing/marketing consulting, copywriting for social media, press releases, web sites, ebrochures, business profiles, case studies, white papers, emails, and articles for newsletters, blogs and web sites. Its professional solutions are ideal for all types of organizations and individuals, including full-service marketing, advertising and PR firms; publishers/editors of online and print publications; government agencies and non-profit organizations; web site developers and graphic designers; entrepreneurs and independent professionals; and business professionals who want to enhance their career. For individuals, RightResponse provides professional resumes, cover letters, biographies and profiles, as well as college scholarship research and consulting services. RightResponse is based in Clarksville, Tenn. and serves clients worldwide.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/press/release/prweb11380982.htm