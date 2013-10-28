Rocket Dog Promotes Jim Kennedy To Senior Vice President of Sales

Rocket Dog continues to strengthen its organization with the announcement of Jim Kennedy’s promotion to Senior Vice President of Domestic Sales effective October 15.

Rocket Dog continues to strengthen its organization with the announcement of Jim Kennedy’s promotion to Senior Vice President of Domestic Sales effective October 15.

Based out of the Rocket Dog Los Angeles headquarters, Kennedy will be a key member of the senior management strategic team and drive growth of Rocket Dog across all channels of business in the US.

Kennedy joined Rocket Dog in December 2012 bringing a strong knowledge with him from Converse of branding disciplines through brand management, sales management and planning, and will oversee all domestic sales teams working closely with our development team in further expanding the brands’ presence throughout the US while putting in place stronger regional programs where the brand shows strong growth.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prior to Converse Kennedy also worked in senior sales roles for both Wolverine Worldwide and Timberland.

“Kennedy’s new role with Rocket Dog will allow him to work across all channels while best understanding the differences of channel and product needs in building a powerful branded position for Rocket Dog,” said Cathy Taylor, Rocket Dog’s chief executive officer. He is a strong asset to our current executive team and we are pleased to have him part of our company.

About Rocket Dog

Based in California with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and New York City and an international headquarters in London, Rocket Dog Brand LLC is a global footwear brand offering women’s, men’s and children’s footwear with distribution in North America, Central America, and throughout Europe. The line is sold at leading department stores, specialty chain and boutiques, board shops and online retailers worldwide with prices ranging from $30 to $129. For more information visit http://www.rocketdog.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11277251.htm