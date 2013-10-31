Royal Wholesale Candy Expands Shipping Discounts

Just in time for holiday candy orders, Royal Wholesale Candy has increased the number of shipping discounts and products they offer.

With Christmas and Hanukkah fast approaching, Royal Wholesale Candy, a leading distributor of bulk candy based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, announced today that they have added additional shipping discounts and hundreds of new products, just in time for the holidays.

Royal’s expanded shipping discounts, now range from 20% off freight charges, all the way up to free shipping for deliveries east of the Mississippi.

According to the National Retail Federation, the winter holidays can represent as much as 20 to 40% of total annual sales for some retailers, and candy is a significant component of these sales. The National Confectioners Association reports that 89% of adults said candy plays a role in their winter holiday celebrations.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“November and December are the season of celebrations and candy has become a sweet part of many of them, whether it’s for gift giving, stocking stuffing or just a special treat,” said Mike Dougherty, Sales Manager for Royal Wholesale Candy “Our clients need a wide selection of holiday candy, at affordable prices. Offering shipping discounts on top of our already low prices helps our clients achieve the best total acquisition cost.”

Royal’s holiday selection includes Spangler candy canes, Albert’s chocolate advent calendars, Fort Knox colored chocolate coins, Jelly Belly reindeer corn, Just Born snowman peeps, Merckens chocolate melts and much more.

Delivering world-class customer service, shipping most orders within 24 hours, and Royal’s guarantee to match or beat any competitor’s prices are the reasons their customers have been so loyal. Adding additional discounted and free shipping deals, makes doing business with Royal even more rewarding.

View Royal Wholesale Candy’s Christmas and Hanukkah selections.

About Royal Wholesale Candy

Royal Wholesale Candy is a leading candy distributor founded in 1990 and is based in Mount Laurel, NJ. Royal offers their customers over a thousand varieties of candy, nuts and dried fruits to choose from at discounted wholesale prices. Royal serves retail stores, caterers, party planners, organizations and sweets lovers throughout the continental US and Canada. Royal’s success and growth over the years can be attributed to their focus on delivering quality, value, and service every time.

Visit Royal Wholesale Candy to learn more.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/RoyalWholeSale/102013/prweb11275680.htm