Salon Boutique Academy Gives an Update on Fall Fashion Trends

Fall brings new hair trends and Salon Boutique Academy can advise on the latest must-have color.

With the changing of the season comes a change in fashion and Salon Boutique Academy has an update on the latest fall trends. Hair trends evolve as the year passes. Colors must adapt to the climate.

Brighter hair colors are popular in the summer months to complement brighter summertime apparel. The new season is here and a slight change is due for hair enthusiasts. In the fall, even though the air will be cool, warmth in hair color is a must, according to the Salon Boutique Academy. Deep honey, multi-dimensional, multi-tonal, and woody tones are some of the terms desired for this new season. It’s important to treat hair like an accessory to fall clothing.

Experts would heed their clients to not be afraid of the word ‘brown’. It will be on every runway and cat walk this fall. Deep lowlights are sweeping the industry and shiny blonde has been put aside. When women go to their favorite stylist sporting a low pony-tail, they should ask for warmer dimension and put away the blonde like they put away their white pants.

For more fall fashion advice, visit Salon Boutique Academy for a hair color or cut consultation.

About the company:

Salon Boutique Academy (SBA) is a premier cosmetology school with programs in beauty, hair, makeup, and skin care. As one of the best beauty schools in the area, SBA provides detailed instruction with emphasis on hands-on, real-world experience. Students will use this to gain the knowledge and confidence needed to pass the Texas State Board Licensing Exam. More importantly, they will also be prepared for a bright future with job security in the multibillion dollar beauty salon industry. Clients of SBA will find the same beauty salon services as in a traditional salon, and will also be helping young professionals going through hair school, makeup school and skin care school. For more information, please visit their website, http://www.salonboutiqueacademydfw.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/beauty-salon/beauty-school/prweb11285862.htm