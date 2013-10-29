San Antonio Eye Center Celebrates World Sight Day

World Sight Day on Oct. 10 is a day of awareness for blindness and vision impairment. San Antonio Eye Center not only promotes healthy vision habits on World Sight Day, but year-round.

No matter what, vision is one of the key factors to living out life to its fullest, whether watching a beloved sports team score a point or watching a son or daughter blow out birthday candles. World Sight Day, celebrated Oct. 10, is meant to raise awareness for blindness and vision impairment, as well as developing healthy vision habits.

At San Antonio (SA) Eye Center, they understand the importance of maintaining healthy eyes and keeping vision at its best. As Alamo City’s oldest and largest ophthalmology practice, SA Eye Center has worked hard to become one of the leading eye care facilities by meeting all of their patients needs, staying up to date with the proper technology and by remaining exceptionally well-trained. With a personal approach and state-of-the-art eye care, SA Eye Center is the best fit for those of all ages.

Eyesight is essential in meeting the needs of everyday life. Individuals should get their eyes checked annually and remain aware of any changes to their vision or eyes. Albert Castillo, SA Eye Center administrator, explained that while many wait until the last minute to get their eyes checked, this could be potentially harmful to the health of the eye.

“Patients will have other health problems and they don’t go to the eye doctor because they don’t feel it is affecting their vision,” said Castillo. “Then, when it does affect their vision, it may be too late.”

With Medicare plans and the Affordable Care Act, many insurance agencies are now requiring patients over the age of 65 to get screened for glaucoma every two years and diabetes each year. By going to the eye doctor consistently, before patients have eye problems or prominent changes, their eyes can be saved.

When visiting SA Eye Center, patients can feel confident in knowing that they are getting the most comprehensive services available. SA Eye Center offers complete eye care for patients that range from routine eye exams to major surgeries. Each location is dressed with the necessary technology needed to aid in maintaining proper eye health so that patients won’t have to be sent to different locations.

Their focus on complete care is what truly sets them apart, Albert Castillo explained.

“That’s the difference I can say from our practice than a lot of the practices in town,” said Castillo. “If you come to us with a particular problem we can take care of it. But we can also take care of the entire family from children to grandparents in the sense that we have specialties that cover pretty much everything.”

About the company:

San Antonio Eye Center, P.A. has eight ophthalmologists, two optometrists and approximately 100 staff members. There are several San Antonio Eye Care Center locations in Downtown, Southside, Ingram Mall, and Northside, plus two of their physicians see patients on the west side of town at Trinity Vision. Most of their eye surgeries are performed at their outpatient surgical facility, known as the San Antonio Eye Surgicenter, which is connected to the downtown clinic location.

San Antonio Eye Center has nine optical departments to serve their patients. San Antonio Eye Center’s comprehensive services include complete eye examinations and screenings, consultations, cataract care and cataract surgery, glaucoma screenings and treatment, and retinal screenings and treatment. For more information visit their website at http://www.saeye.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11280023.htm