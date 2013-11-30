Scottish Drivers Prefer Audi But the English Vote Skoda

Over 300,000 drivers have helped build the most comprehensive car review site in the UK. New WeLoveAnyCar.com analysis finds another difference between the Scottish and English - the cars they like.

The the highest rated car brand overall in Scotland is Audi whereas the most popular make in England is Skoda.

A WeLoveAnyCar.com spokesman said, "We first spotted this in the summer when we announced our National Car Awards. Since then, the size of our database has doubled and the difference between the countries has become even more pronounced."

The Scottish and English opinions differ on other brands too. Land Rover, for example, has average overall scores but, in Scotland, these plummet making the 'British' make one of the lowest rated among all brands North of the Border.

The differences are not confined to nationality. Glasgow drivers love BMW whilst Edinburgh motorists prefer Mercedes.

Reviews on the WeLoveAnyCar.com car review site are only permitted from known owners and their location is logged. The site gives insights into 'car quirks' such as; certain cabriolets leak, run-flat tyres used on certain models of cars make the ride too firm and particular cars are so thirsty that their true cost is far higher than manufacturer figures would indicate.

Manchester based WeLoveAnyCar.com only selects known car owners to submit a review. The review site is free to use and contains ratings and comments on virtually all makes and models of car on British roads.

