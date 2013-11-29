SCRUMstudy R.E.P. Program Now Makes Scrum Certifications Accessible to All With Zero Hassles

SCRUMstudy, with a strong student base and a wide acceptance among 3500+ companies, is now helping organizations, training providers, universities, colleges, and individual Scrum experts to set up and run Scrum Certification courses successfully and economically through its R.E.P. program.

SCRUMstudy, Registered Education Providers (R.E.P.s) are officially authorized organizations to offer Scrum and Agile trainings. In its efforts to make Scrum Certifications accessible to all with zero hassles, SCRUMstudy offers exclusive benefits to its R.E.P.s. With SCRUMstudy’s strong student base and wide acceptance among 3500+ companies, R.E.P.s get ample opportunity to tap the market potential for Scrum/Agile certifications.

SCRUMstudy R.E.P.s get exclusive discounts on certification exam fee (compared to the fee available to open students). This provides great incentive for students to sign up with R.E.P.s. R.E.P.s will also authorized to offer pre-approved re-certification units (RCUs) to certified SCRUMstudy students who need to earn them to maintain their certification status. This is applicable to all certifications including Scrum Developer Certified (SDCTM), Scrum Master Certified (SMCTM), Scrum Product Owner Certified (SPOCTM), Agile Expert Certified (AECTM), and Expert Scrum Master (ESMTM).

In order to deliver high quality trainings, trainers recruited by R.E.P.s need to be an expert in the particular SCRUMstudy certification he or she is teaching, and be very familiar with the concepts in the SBOKTM Guide. Through SCRUMstudy’s trainer accreditation process, R.E.P.s can get certified scrum trainers easily and at a low cost. Trainers associated with R.E.P.s just need to take three SCRUMstudy certifications and they can take these exams without having to undergo mandatory classroom or instructor led virtual trainings.

R.E.P.s get access to an easy-to-use online portal where they can manage everything related to their relationship with SCRUMstudy. Some of the key activities that an R.E.P can manage using the portal:



Access high quality SCRUMstudy education resources (including SBOK™ Guide, workbooks, videos etc.) enabling them to offer classes without having to create extensive training resources of your own.

Generate exam vouchers at a discounted rate for trainers/students. They can then take the exam with SCRUMstudy by entering the voucher details online.

Announce classes on the SCRUMstudy website via the portal (up to the limit allowed) and students interested in them will be directed to their website.

Order physical copy of SBOK™ Guide at a discounted price, which would be necessary to conduct classes, and it will be delivered right to your address. Shipping cost is included in the price.

View your order/payment history and keep track of all your transactions.

To become an R.E.P with SCRUMstudy, interested organization can fill up the online application form. SCRUMstudy team will review and take a decision within three business days of application.

