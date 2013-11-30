SellerSoftware.org 2.0 Introduces Auto Fitment Data on eBay Motors, Parts, and Accessories

The web-based SellerSoftware.org 2.0 now integrates parts compatibility listings with eBay Motors, so sellers listing specific vehicles can quickly associate the right parts and accessories.

SellerSoftware.org 2.0, a community version of web-based e-commerce platform, has introduced the ability to list the parts and accessories for compatible vehicles and vice versa. The software is an eBay compatible software and suitable for the categories of Car & Truck Parts & Accessories, Vintage Car & Truck Parts & Accessories, and Motorcycle Parts & Accessories. Sellers can see many benefits from parts compatibility listings, including saving time and money.

The eBay Auto Fitment provided by the software also helps boost search results and performance score, while buyers tend to be more satisfied. Sellers in fact may very well see an increase in sales. With the software, sellers can preset fitment information or use default values for the group of 100 or more compatibility listings. Different items can be applied to the same compatibility group so choosing a list is easy and it can be used over and over again.

Creating a listing can be challenging and there are five effective practices. These include choosing from over three million products in the eBay catalog; compatible vehicles and their year, make, and model are populated automatically. Compatible models can also be added manually, while up to five parts compatibility listings can be created if a given part fits over 1,000 vehicles.

In addition, sellers can manage inventory control, centralize order processing and print USPS and UPS shipping labels. Also, merchants can optimize their title with brand names, part numbers, and features; they have 80 characters to do so effectively. They can also make use of listing tools which support parts compatibility. There are many was to create an eBay listing. SellerSoftware.org 2.0 provides a great system for creating parts compatibility listings quickly and effectively.

“eBay Auto Fitment can save a lot of time and labor for PowerSellers. Our software is free and no installation is required,” said James Kim, an ERP specialist.

About SellerSoftware.org

SellerSoftware.org, a Los Angeles based IT company, provides community version of software to help small and medium sized eBay and Amazon sellers grow their business. The company’s enterprise level software is ideal for e-commerce development in any industry.

