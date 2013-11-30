Signetique Launches New Secure File Sharing Service FileNubo

Signetique announces the launch of its new secure file-sharing service, FileNubo, positioned as a secure file sharing service for the enterprise on private clouds.

Signetique, today announces the launch of its new secure file sharing service, FileNubo. FileNubo has been positioned as a secure file sharing service for the enterprise on private clouds.

“Most people are familiar with the concept of file sharing services. Unfortunately these services are usually best suited for personal use,” said CEO of Signetique, Raymond Tan. “FileNubo, on the other hand, is designed for the enterprise and allows employees to share files conveniently and securely. In a typical file sharing environment, users collaborate using their person accounts. This creates problems. When that employee leaves the company, he will still have access to the corporate files. FileNubo overcomes this problem by putting the controls of the collaborative function of file sharing within the enterprise and by storing the data on private clouds. When a user leaves the company, he is denied access to the corporate files.”

According to Signetique, FileNubo is fully customizable to suit every company's requirements. Basic FileNubo packages for 5 users come in either 150GB or 500GB of storage, with prices starting from S$99.95 per month (US$79.95/mth). Corporations requiring more licenses may purchase them in blocks of five. Enterprises requiring more storage space can request for customized storage solutions from the company.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Customers like the ease of use and flexibility of FileNubo. It is accessible via the browser, PC and Mac agents, and via iOS and Android devices. They can even create guest folders, where external parties can upload and download files with the company, allowing easier collaboration for a project.” Signetique COO, Kenneth Tan. “Doctors, lawyers, financial brokers, architects and designers will find this service particularly useful. Instead of emailing documents, which may leave behind many footprints before finally reaching the intended recipients, FileNubo allows the the sender to ensure that only the intended party receives the files. FileNubo even allows the sender to impose a password or even limit the number of times a particular file can be downloaded.”

Enterprises requiring greater degrees of security may find FileNubo's support for both SSL and VPN encryption welcomed features. Customers requiring greater security or customized storage solutions should contact Signetique' sales consultants.

To celebrate the launch of FileNubo, customers who sign up for a 12 month contract will get an additional month free. Find out more at http://www.webhosting.com.sg/promotions

About Signetique

Signetique is an established web hosting provider has been in business since 1996. It pioneered the sub $100 dedicated hosting solution in Singapore and in June 2013, launched its elastic cloud hosting service, Signetique Cloud. Apart from cloud and dedicated hosting services, Signetique also provides enterprise email hosting solutions and full MS Exchange services. Signetique's customer profile ranges from small local businesses to multi-nationals and serves organizations from across the Asia Pacific. For more information about Signetique, please visit http://www.signetique.com

Contact:

Raymond Tan

CEO, Signetique

Phone: +65-62251468

Email: sales@signetique.com

Website: http://www.signetique.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/file-sharing/filenubo/prweb11380598.htm