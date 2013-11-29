Six Offices in One: Advantages of Having a Multi-Specialty Practice in One Place at Biscayne Dental Center

Biscayne Dental Center is home to multiple dental professionals. An interview with the professionals at this practice reveals the benefits of having the equivalent of six offices under one roof.

With the constant addition of dental professionals to their team, Biscayne Dental Center now has the equivalent of five to six separate dental practices in one office. The main advantage for clients who choose a multi-specialty practice over a concentrated one is that all dental procedures are completed under one roof. Clients at Biscayne Dental Center have access to both general dentists as well as any specialist to be consulted in the same room.

Biscayne Dental Center offers a simply comprehensive approach. Since all the dental professionals work in the same practice, coordination between them is much higher than those among separate practices. According to Dr. Mario Iraheta, teamwork is one of the most essential components to a multi-specialty practice.

“Teamwork is extremely important to achieve the patient’s goals and needs. The advantage of a multi-specialty practice is for dentists to consult each other and come out with best treatment options for the patient.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Multi-Specialty Practices and Convenience

A multi-specialty practice brings with it a variety of benefits to clients. The most important benefit of a multi-specialty practice is the increased convenience and patient satisfaction - it is the most valuable aspect of the multi-specialty practice.

Patients get access to general dentists as well as any specialists needed who can all be consulted in the same room. Whether it is a cosmetic dentistry procedure like a dental implant or a gum disease procedure, patients receive the assurance that the professionals at Biscayne Dental Center can handle the desired procedure. Traveling between dental practices in the Miami area is both time consuming and less effective.

Future Expansion at Biscayne Dental Center

Although Biscayne Dental Center already provides the equivalent services of five or six separate practices, they are still pushing to develop an even more comprehensive office. Each month, this practice is seeking a way to bring on more dentists and specialists. Their goal is to “Open a complete pediatrics and orthodontic center”. Sedation dentistry is just one of the dental procedures they hope to offer in the near future.

About Biscayne Dental Center

Biscayne Dental Center is a multi-specialty dental practice in North Miami that is dedicated to oral health and cosmetic dentistry. With general dentists, periodontists, endodontists, and a variety of cosmetic dentists, Biscayne Dental Center can complete almost any type of dental procedure.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11378141.htm