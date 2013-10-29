Smart Wedding Week Kicks Off Engagement Season

Penny and Mary hosted the inaugural “Smart Wedding Week” to help couples navigate the different aspects of wedding planning.

To kickstart this year’s engagement season, new wedding planning site Penny and Mary, hosted the first ever “Smart Wedding Week” this month Oct. 14th - 18th. The week-long series featured panels of experts helping brides and couples navigate the different aspects of wedding planning.

Smart Wedding Week’s goal is to help attendees make the best wedding decisions through quality information from experts in a fun and efficient format. The week featured wedding experts Samantha Goldberg, Kimberly Richmond, Tim Co, Piera Canu, and Susan Ruddie. Other speakers included specialists in the fields of psychology, fitness, fashion, and travel: Melody Wilding, Gabriel Gonzales, Atyia Seck, Yulia Rock, Mario Nicholas, and Hattie Elliot. The week also featured DIY bride Stephanie Golio.

Each day of Smart Wedding Week was dedicated to a different aspect of the wedding planning process. Monday was for wedding planning stress, Tuesday for fashion and accessorizing, Wednesday for beauty in-person and in-pictures, and Thursday for Travel. Etsy vendors showcased their wedding products in person. The week ended in a celebratory 90s themed party at the Canal Room, featuring Wisdom Shots and Anti-Bridezilla and Anti-Groomzilla

tonics.

ABOUT PENNY & MARY

Penny and Mary is a personalized wedding vendor recommendation and selection platform. The company also provides a host of other smart tools to help couples no matter where they are in the wedding planning process.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11278735.htm