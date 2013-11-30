SMS.com.my to Launch Corporate Bulk SMS Packages

Marketing campaigns using mobile technologies like SMS (Short Messaging Service) has become more popular in recent years. Consumers today are more connected than before through smartphones and other mobile devices which are why they are no longer limited to the constraints of the computer or television sets at home.

As such, they spend more time outdoors where they can be continuously be in the know about news, updates and stay connected at all times and at any location.

SMS.com.my has been at the forefront of this situation where the company has been offering all types of mobile platforms used in advertising and promotions with a strong focus and specialization in SMS. SMS.com.my has been providing SMS-based packages to advertisers, brand owners and corporations who are affordable, practical and highly impactful for better communication with their respective target markets and for bridging better relationships.

In light of this, SMS.com.my offers a broad range of services like bulk SMS in Malaysia, SMS-based contests and many others which can all be catered for specific purposes. As part of its continuous improvement and to deliver better quality of services to its partners, SMS.com.my is launching its corporate bulk SMS packages which will surely enhance the agency’s reputation as the leading provider of mobile advertising and marketing services.

The new service will complement SMS.com.my’s current product lines which can be integrated and formulated for specific campaigns or purposes. The corporate bulk SMS package will be an ideal product that companies and brand owners can use as an affordable method to reach their customers and potential clients through their mobile devices.

Corporate bulk SMS is a viable option especially for companies who have large groups of customers and for those who would like to send short messages to a certain demographic group. This package comes in several options that include customized messages while SMS.com.my will assist the partners in determining the suitable demographics to send the messages to.

As the leading agency that offers SMS-based products, SMS.com.my has the knowledge and expertise of the industry’s needs and expectations. This means that SMS.com.my is introducing the corporate bulk SMS package at the lowest rate in the market. This will offer advertisers a value-for-money options which can be used on top of other media.

SMS.com.my will be offering unique features for the corporate bulk SMS package where the companies will enjoy additional discounts for higher volume orders. This means that the higher the volume of SMS sent will come with lower rates per SMS.

Apart from that, companies will enjoy gateway bulk SMS services. This is where they can apply for a shortcode number. Shortcode numbers are usually 6 digit numbers that are used for convenience purposes. By using shortcodes, the advertiser is now able to engage its customers easier through interaction using a number which is easy to remember as compared to the usual 10 to 12 digit mobile numbers.

For companies who would like to remain anonymous when using the corporate bulk SMS package, a random number service is offered. This is where SMS.com.my will assist the client in conceptualizing the message and who to send it to. When the message is designed and sent, it will only display a random number to the recipient. This service is an ideal method for advertisers who are looking to deliver messages without providing any reply options. Hence, recipients will only read the message once they receive it without needing to take any further action.

Another area of focus for this new launch is on the SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) market segment. The corporate bulk SMS package will be an ideal and affordable way for companies in the SME segment to open new markets and to stay connected with their customers. The SME industry is one of the fastest growing industries in Malaysia which collectively form a strong and viable business area.

However, many firms in the SME segment are not able to survive the highly competitive market due to lack in marketing and advertising funding. With an affordable and practical option using the corporate bulk SMS, these firms can now enjoy wider coverage and more targeted mobile advertising options as they will be sending messages only to recipients in their own respective categories.

