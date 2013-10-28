SMX Social Media Marketing Conference Early Bird Rates Expire This Friday November 1

SMX Social Media Marketing features two days of conference sessions covering paid, earned, and owned social media tactics presented by over 45 experts, including a keynote from Boston Celtics Senior Director of Interactive Media, Peter Stringer. Early bird rates available until 11:59PM PT on November 1st.

Conference ticket prices for SMX Social Media Marketing increase at the end of this week. Marketers interested in attending can save $200 off on-site rates by registering today. SMX Social Media Marketing will take place November 20-21 at The ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conference sessions will teach marketers how to get the most from earned, owned and paid social media. Marketers responsible for community management and/or paid advertising campaigns will benefit from the strategies and best practices shared by the faculty of more than forty-five brand managers and social media specialists. View the agenda for details.

As keynote, Boston Celtic’s Senior Director of Interactive Media, Peter Stringer will speak with Marketing Land Editor-In-Chief Matt McGee about the challenges in serving the insatiable appetite their social media fans have for news. Peter will also discuss content development to conversion strategy, measuring success, and ways marketers can learn how to win in social media.

Four pre-conference workshops are offered on November 19 on related areas of social media. Topics include in-house social media, advanced AdWords training, international social media, and community management.

SMX also offers a Boot Camp for novice social media marketers. SMX Boot Camp will take place November 19 and marketers who attend all sessions will receive a certificate of completion.

SMX Social Media Marketing is programmed by Danny Sullivan and Chris Sherman, the editorial management team behind Marketing Land, a leading news blog for internet marketers. For over a decade, this team has been reporting, analyzing and organizing conferences focused on digital marketing.

Registration from now through November 1 is priced at $1495, and includes two days of sessions, networking activities, and SMX conveniences like hot lunches, all day snacks, and complimentary WiFi. Group rates available for teams of three or more attendees.

Register online for SMX Social Media Marketing at or by calling (877) 242-5242 between 9am-5pm ET.

About Search Marketing Expo – SMX Social Media Marketing and Third Door Media

SMX Social Media Marketing features sessions for those seeking advanced tactics or just starting out in social media marketing, work on an in-house team, hail from an agency, or own a business.

Third Door Media’s mission is to empower internet and search marketing professionals by providing trusted content and community services they need to be successful. The company produces the global Search Marketing Expo conference series. SMX conferences include: SMX West (San Jose, CA), SMX East (New York City), SMX Advanced, SMX London, SMX Israel, SMX Munich, SMX Sydney, SMX Paris, SMX Milan, SMX Stockholm and SMX Social Media Marketing (Las Vegas, NV).

Third Door Media publishes Search Engine Land and Marketing Land, which provide news, analysis and tutorials to help internet marketers do their jobs more effectively. The company also provides a full range of innovative marketing services including lead generation, content creation and licensing via its Digital Marketing Depot brand.

Third Door Media was recognized in 2011, 2012, and 2013 by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing 5000 private companies in America.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11272172.htm