Social Security Disability Lawyer in Jefferson City MO, Parmele Law Firm, Begins Offering Complimentary Consultations

Parmele Law Firm's Jefferson City Missouri location has started offering no-cost initial appointments with individuals seeking assistance with their social security disability claim.

For residents of Jefferson City MO, being unfamiliar with the benefit process and the law makes it difficult to collect your rightful social security disability benefits. Without the assistance of a lawyer, this is a major undertaking for an individual who's concurrently suffering from a disability. That is the major reason behind Parmele Law Firm's decision to provide no cost consultations on social security disability cases - both new and appeals. Commencing immediately, Parmele's team of social security disability lawyers in Jefferson City MO is providing no-cost consultation appointments for sick and disabled persons that would like to discuss SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) eligibility.

To make the process of setting an appointment easy, Parmele Law Firm has placed the consultation request form directly on the home page of their website at parmelelawfirm.com. The website is able to accept consultation requests 24 hours a day and 7 days per week, making it easy for disabled persons to get the process started. Once on the website, Parmele Law Firm's founder Daniel Parmele encourages visitors to watch the overview video. The video describes the services of a social security disability attorney and Parmele's broad experience in disability law.

Determining whether your illness qualifies as a disability under Social Security Administration guidelines is not a simple task. The SSDI attorneys at Parmele can help area residents assess whether they are possibly eligible to receive benefits during the initial consultation.

The Jefferson City MO office generally serves the communities of Fulton, Eldon and California, but any Missouri resident is encouraged to inquire.

About Parmele Law Firm, PC

Parmele Law Firm is considered to be one of the premier providers of Social Security disability legal assistance in the Midwest with offices in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. Parmele Law Firm has close to 20 disability attorneys plus an excellent team of paralegals and support staff that deal with social security disability insurance claims every day. Since its founding, Parmele Law Firm has represented over 50,000 cases against the Social Security Administration and has an excellent track record of success getting disabled people the SSD benefits they deserve. Parmele Law Firm offers free consultations.

Contact

Parmele Law Firm

999 Diamond Ridge, #102

Jefferson City, MO 65109

(573) 635-5700

parmelelawfirm.com

