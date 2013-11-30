SociallyPhobic.com Relaunches with New Responsive Website

Moving forward, sociallyphobic.com aims to deliver the latest news and information about all current and rising social media channels.

The popular UK social media website sociallyphobic.com has been relaunched with a new responsive web design. To better improve user experience, the team at socaillyphobic.com upgraded the website to give users who access the site via mobile or tablet devices a better overall experience.

Tom Sharp from Socially Phobic commented, "Our main focus of this new site is to offer best in class social media news and guides. We want to ensure our readers have the best possible experience and can access our site from any type of device now and in the future."

Sociallyphobic.com has been totally taken back to the drawing board and the old site is now consigned to the past. Moving forward sociallyphobic.com aims to deliver the latest news and information about all current and rising social media channels.

Sociallyphobic.com is currently looking for blog writers from the UK who have an interest or background in social media. Anyone interested in guest blogging should visit sociallyphobic.com

