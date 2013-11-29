Sound Telecom Announces Imminent Release of New Website

Sound Telecom, a leading nationwide provider of telephone answering services, call center solutions, and cloud-based phone systems has announced their plans to launch a fully revamped website next month that emphasizes their focus on enhancing the visitor experience.

On the verge of unveiling their brand new website, Sound Telecom plans to release an entirely upgraded online encounter for their virtual guests. The project has been underway for many months, and while it has not been without its hiccups, the collaborative efforts of many are soon to be realized.

The Bonsai Media Group was chosen by Sound Telecom to build the new website, which is being constructed with the Umbraco content management system. Umbraco was selected as a CMS platform to give Sound Telecom greater ability to get behind the steering wheel of the website and make changes and adjustments as they see fit at any time rather than having to go through third party vendors to alter any detail. This flexibility and hands-on website management will give Sound Telecom the capability to communicate most effectively with visitors to the site.

Some of the main focuses for the new rendition of Sound Telecom’s website will be centered around a clean style, easy-to-use interface, scalability for use on tablets and mobile phones, and copy that doesn’t drown the reader in business and industry jargon. It was very important to the team to strip all of the old content of corporate-speak and make it as straight forward as possible so that it has a simple vibe of people talking to people.

Sound Telecom’s Chief Operations Officer, Brian Gabriel, has experience in the development of several websites and also played a crucial role throughout the process of this particular web endeavor. “Any time you do a website rebuild, your goal is to make it better than the last one. This time around, we really focused on content. We spent a lot of time going back through our written materials to make sure our messages were being communicated simply and effectively.” Each member for the content creation crew read a copy of Ann Handley’s Content Rules, and they did their best to apply the lessons contained within the book to the copy they wrote for the new website.

Both Sound Telecom and the Bonsai Media Group are very excited about the impending launch of the new website, which is slated for release in early December of 2013. Sound Telecom is encouraging everyone to be on the lookout for the unveiling, as they believe the big changes are going to drastically improve the user experience.

About Sound Telecom

Sound Telecom is a leading nationwide provider of 24-hour Telephone Answering Services, Contact Center Solutions and Cloud-based Phone Systems professionally serving customers since 1986 with USA based agents. For more information, please visit http://www.sound-tele.com.

