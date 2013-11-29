Sparxoo Announces New Clients, Including Florida Polytechnic University and the Harvard Business Law Review

Tampa-based agency expands portfolio with education industry clients.

Sparxoo announced today the addition of two new clients to the agency’s portfolio – Florida Polytechnic University and the Harvard Business Law Review. Sparxoo, a Tampa-based agency, will lead website design and development projects for both Florida Polytechnic University and the Harvard Business Law Review.

"Our vision for Florida Polytechnic is to develop a reputation as a leader and innovator with a cutting edge curriculum,” said Crystal Lauderdale, Director of Marketing and Communications at Florida Polytechnic University. “Our digital assets are a top priority, so we are proud to have selected an agency, Sparxoo, with the ambition and innovative thinking to grow with us."

"These two client wins are milestones as we accelerate our growth trajectory,” said Sparxoo CEO and Founder David Capece. “Harvard Business Law Review is one of the most respected educational brands in the world. They could have selected an agency in Boston or New York, but they chose Sparxoo, right here in Tampa. And closer to home, we are proud to have the opportunity to enable Florida Polytechnic to stand out as an innovative university for tomorrow."

“In order to deliver a best-in-class product for both of these projects, our team will strategically evaluate the market, consider use cases, and use a structured process inclusive of site architecture, wire framing, and creative excellence,” said Capece.

Sparxoo is a full-service advertising agency that specializes in branding and digital, and has a client portfolio that includes local and national clients. The agency provides clients with services including: brand strategy and design, web development and design, and integrated marketing and PR.

