Stand Up Guys Junk Removal Opens New Location in Tampa, FL

The most trusted name in junk removal services has announced a new location in Tampa, Florida.

Florida’s premiere junk removal company, Stand Up Guys, has unveiled a new location in St. Petersburg, FL. The addition to the critically acclaimed company has been opened to provide the Stand Up Guys’ unique junk removal services for the growing client base in the Tampa Bay area.

The St. Petersburg location will offer all of the same junk removal services in the Stand Up Guys' catalog, from basement cleaning services and yard debris removal to commercial projects large and small. For a limited time, new clients will receive special discounts in conjunction with their junk removal project. Contact the Stand Up Guys location in St. Petersburg for more information.

Casey Walsh said, "We are extremely excited to be in Tampa Bay opening our newest location of Stand Up Guys junk removal. I am sure that our new customers here in the Tampa Bay area will discover the same great service and value that our customers in Atlanta have enjoyed."

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About Stand Up Guys Junk Removal

Stand Up Guys Junk Removal offers custom junk removal services in Tampa, FL and all of its surrounding cities. Their mission is to incorporate value, reliability and professionalism into all of the work that they do. To this day, there has been no job that Stand Up Guys Junk Removal has not been able to accomplish, from home junk removal to large corporate projects. The name Stand Up Guys represents the true mentality that each crew member exhibits, and has been a leading factor in their success.

The Stand Up Guys’ Tampa location is located at 1840 76th Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33702. To book a project contact the Stand Up Guys by phone at (813) 512-0480, or visit their website at http://tampa.standupguys.biz/. For more information, email the Stand Up Guys at junkremoval(at)standupguys(dot)biz.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/junk-removal/tampa-bay-fl/prweb11369553.htm