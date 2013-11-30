Starting a new Thanksgiving Tradition Company Pardons a Turkey

Ce-Classes.com has announced today that it followed the lead of the President of the United States and pardoned a turkey.

Ce-Classes.com has announced today that it followed the lead of the President of the United States and pardoned a turkey. As a symbol of their commitment, a donation was made to the local Humane Society.

"We are always happy to help those in need," said Ron Black, president of Ce-classes.com. "This firmly confirms our stance against animal cruelty."

Ce-Classes.com also helps companies and agencies that provide mental health and/or substance abuse services meet their accreditation and state licensing criteria by providing their employees with the training required by CARF, JCAHO and State Licensing Boards. Administrators can monitor employee compliance with mandatory training with a few clicks of the mouse. Specialized courses can be based on the policies and procedures of their company. Through these courses and trainings, employees can undergo complete training that will improve their job-specific competencies. Moreover, the company has also developed a resource that can help agencies track staff development thereby ensuring compliance for their upcoming audits.

About CE-Classes.com

CE-Classes.com is committed to helping individuals earn CE credits in the most efficient, easiest, and most cost-effective way possible. For over 15 years, the company has provided online CE courses, Live Seminars and webinars that are approved for various health care professionals for continuing education credits by a number of state and national boards. Ce-Classes.com serves a wide range of licensed professionals such as mental health counselors, therapists, psychologists, nurses, and social workers. Individuals are given the option to choose between purchasing one or two courses or saving money by choosing the Unlimited Online Courses Package for a year.

The CE courses offered are ideal for licensed healthcare professionals.The company possesses multiple accreditations such as American Psychological Association (APA), Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB), National Board of Certified Counselors (NBCC), and National Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NADACC). The courses offered by CE-Classes.com are accepted nationwide.

