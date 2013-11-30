Stony Brook Cabin Rentals Celebrates the Season With Gatlinburg Cabins Decorated for the Holidays

Looking for the perfect place for you and your family to spend some time together this holiday season? Stony Brook Cabin Rentals invites visitors to the Smokies to relax this Christmas inside one of their Gatlinburg cabins decorated for the holidays.

With the Christmas season just around the corner, Stony Brook Cabin Rentals, the industry leader in luxury Gatlinburg cabin rentals, recently named their holiday-themed cabins as the ideal setting for any family looking to spend time together in the Smokies this season.

“Nothing beats a holiday season in the Smokies,” said a spokesperson for the Gatlinburg cabin rental company. “All the exciting things to do and beautiful scenery makes this area the perfect place for families to spend time together this season.”

With nearly all of their Gatlinburg cabin rental inventory decorated for the seasons, families will feel as if they are in a home away from home during their holiday Smoky Mountain vacation. All just minutes from the hustle and bustle of the Parkway, these mountain getaways are tucked away in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Holiday decorations inside the cabins include Christmas trees, nativity scenes, Santa Claus figurines, wreaths, and more. Other seasonal luxuries included in these holiday decorated Gatlinburg cabins include cozy fireplaces, bubbling hot tubs, flat screen tvs, high speed internet, plush furniture, and relaxing rocking chairs for guests to sit back and experience the panoramic views of the scenic Smoky Mountains.

Established in 2008, Stony Brook Cabins & Chalets offer Smoky Mountain vacations a premier selection of Gatlinburg cabins and chalets in Gatlinburg. Owner, and military veteran, Ed Hill with wife Pam place superior customer service as their number one priority. In addition to ensuring that all guests feel like part of their family, Stony Brook Cabins & Chalets also offers a military discount to America’s service men and women. Stony Brook Cabins & Chalets’ offices are located at 1663 East Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN. For more information on the Gatlinburg cabin company, visit their website at http://www.stonybrooklodging.com, or give them a call at 1-800-742-0078.

