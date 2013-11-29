Terrace officially launched at Dryland

Dryland Business Members’ Club, provider of high-specification serviced offices in London, has officially launched its large, outdoor terrace at its High Street Kensington, W8 building.

The terrace, which is approximately 1,000 sq ft in size, is located to the rear of the Club and overlooks the tranquil gardens of St. Mary Abbots. It features a wide range of luxurious seating options, including outdoor sofas, plus café tables which are ideal for individual working or small meetings.

Commenting on the terrace launch, Alan Dooley, Dryland’s General Manager, said: “Whilst any outside space at your office is a luxury in London, the Dryland outdoor terrace is not only large but also has a wonderfully tranquil aspect, perfect for working or relaxing. It also gets the sun all afternoon and into the evening so is perfect for a glass of wine or two after work.”

Dryland - http://www.dryland.com/serviced-offices-london, which opened in November 2011, has various lounge spaces including its newly-enlarged Members’ Lounge featuring innovative workstations perfect for individual working, a private screening room and multiple meeting room options. Dryland’s own Grand Café provides a fresh menu throughout the day and the Club is passionate about great coffee with its own blend. The Club also offers its members a chauffeur service, a tiered concierge service for restaurant bookings through to full household management plus on-demand administrative support.

For more information about Dryland or for membership queries, please visit http://www.dryland.com or call 020 7221 2000.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380464.htm