The Best Cyber Monday Cell Phone Deals, According to MyRatePlan.com

Cell phone experts from MyRatePlan.com have released their list of the best Cyber Monday cell phone deals of 2013.

Today, experts from MyRatePlan.com, a leading cell phone and cell phone plan comparison website, released their annual ranking of the best Cyber Monday cell phone deals. The cell phone industry analysts from MyRatePlan took several factors into account to create their annual ranking of the best Cyber Monday cell phone deals including: size of the discount, free shipping, popularity of the device being discounted, and more. Hundreds of popular smartphones across 10 different cell phone carriers were evaluated.

Below are the best Cyber Monday cell phone deals of 2013. Click here to view more details on the deals listed below, and to claim your savings.

Virgin Mobile



Save $150 Off the Samsung Galaxy III 4G - Only $249.99

Save $100 Off the Desire - Only $179.99

Save $50 Off the Optimus F3 - Only $129.99

Save $50 Off the Reef - Only $79.99

Save $50 Off the Awe - Only $49.99

Save $70 Off the Reverb - Only $129.99

Cyber Monday Online Exclusive: free White LG G2 w/new 2yr activation. $0 Shipping!

Cyber Monday - $49.99 Galaxy Note 2 from Verizon Wireless w/new 2yr activation. $0 Shipping!

Save up to $100 on any phone when you switch your number to Sprint. New lines only. Restrictions apply.

All Cyber Monday deals and receive $0 Shipping

Switch to AT&T. Get the Samsung Note II, Moto X, and HTC One for free with new 2 year plan.

Switch to AT&T Get 50% off the Tab 2, Not 8, and Asus Memopad tablets.

No Cost Overnight Shipping with HOLIDAYST from Straight Talk Holiday SIM Sale!

No Cost Overnight Shipping on all SIMs and SIM Bundles from Straight Talk, ends 12/20 at midnight!

$0 Overnight Shipping with code HOLIDAYNT from Net10 Wireless

About MyRatePlan:

MyRatePlan is the leading mobile phone and cell phone plan comparison site on the web. The team at MyRatePlan has developed innovative cell phone and cell phone plan comparison tools so that customers can find the best plans and phones suited to their usage habits and needs. In addition to cell phone and cell phone plan comparison tools; MyRatePlan also enables users to compare residential and business phone service, credit cards, insurance, television service, Internet service, travel, and more. MyRatePlan was founded in 1999.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/best-cyber-monday/cell-phone-deals-2013/prweb11378281.htm