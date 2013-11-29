The Chesterfield Leather Sofa Company Launches New Furniture Ranges

The Lancashire based, Chesterfield sofa manufacturers have launched two new ranges which include both modern and traditional styles of their ever popular Chesterfields.

The ‘Chesterfield’ design and name has been associated with quality and wealth since the eighteenth century and was given the name after the 4th Earl of Chesterfield, Philip Stanhope.

The Chesterfield Leather Sofa Company is based in Bolton, Lancashire, England.

The Chesterfield leather sofa specialists are a new company which was formed in March of this year.

The furniture manufacturers (and retailers) began after a conversation between friends Dan Robinson and Richard Thompson.

Dan is the M.D. of a local search engine optimisation firm as well as being joint director of an online business which specialises in fishing tackle and bait.

Richard heads an established Chesterfield leather sofa business also based in the North West.

Dan and Richard founded The Chesterfield Leather Sofa Company to sell Mr. Thompson’s Chesterfield leather chairs and leather Chesterfields suites to both the UK and abroad.

Richard currently supplies trade customers with leather Chesterfield sofas and leather Chesterfield chairs and has been in the furniture business for over twenty years.

The new retailers already make and sell traditional genuine Chesterfields which are all hand made using top quality leather and the very best hardwood.

Richard explained, “When we started our venture we expected to sell mainly traditional designs but we are finding that a lot of our new customers want furniture which is different from the typical leather designs associated with the Chesterfield name”.

“Unlike a lot of the larger companies we can design and make customers something which is unique and in almost any finish or size,” added Richard.

The new ranges feature furniture covered in velvet and a bold range upholstered using the flags of England, Great Britain, Norway, Holland and America as the basis of the design.

“Dan and I got together and discussed the bespoke furniture we had recently produced and decided to launch new modern ranges based on the recent designs. The new sofas, chairs and footstools are upholstered in unusual fabrics and are vastly different to their traditional counterparts,” explained time-served upholsterer, Richard.

“The Union Jack design isn’t unique to us and to be honest we had seen a similar product on the internet. We decided to take it one step further and not only use the Union Jack and The Cross of St. George but also use the flags of Norway, Holland and America,” explained Richard.

Richard added, “We have already made furniture using The Cross of St. George and The Union Jack flag but we chose the other countries as we already export there”.

The Velvet range includes several designs made from synthetic velvets in vibrant colours.

“I like all our new ranges but the Velvet range is my personal favourite. We spent many months sourcing the fabric and testing it with liquids to see how easy it would be to clean. We also wanted something that was stretchy enough to manipulate but still have a luxurious feel. Another key to choosing the right fabric was the number of colours available and especially their brightness,” said Dan.

He added, “I liked this range so much that I have a sofa, chair and matching footstool in my living room. It is a bright orange colour which I realise won’t be everybody’s cup of tea, but I love it. Richard took a bit of persuading to go for such a modern style but I’m convinced this range will be one of our most popular”.

The velvet range is available in pink, purple, light blue, dark blue, orange and black.

It includes matching chairs, sofas (2, 3 or 4 seater), footstools and even a Chaise Longue.

