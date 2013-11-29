The New Pet Kept Secrets: A Better Social Site for Pets and Their People

Pet Kept Secrets is a new social network, informational resource and searchable business database that centers around pets and their owners. The new site is undergoing several updates in the near future to bring new features to the social networking world allowing users to find pet businesses and lost and found pets.

The world of social networking is undergoing several changes. Niche sites are beginning to offer more features and ways to keep people connected in tighter social circles. Pet Kept Secrets is a new site geared towards pets, pet parents and pet related businesses that is trying to stay ahead of the curve and set the standard for niche sites.

Pet Kept Secrets is a new social site that has seen steady growth over the past year. Over the next couple of months, several updates will be added to Pet Kept Secrets that will expand functionality and add several new features. Pet Kept Secrets is working on creating the largest pet-related business database where users can search for, connect with and find pet businesses in their area, read and write reviews about them and rank them for their customer service.

The new Pet Kept Secrets will also offer expanded social networking and discussion features that allow users to connect with each other, set-up special interest groups, meet other people with similar pets and interests and set-up play dates for themselves and their pets. The new discussion forum on Pet Kept Secrets will allow users to post general pet-related topics, questions and funny pictures and videos for other users and pet professionals to view and comment on. There will be several useful topics to seek advice about the healthcare, training and proper handling of pets. Also users will be able to post articles about lost and found pets containing pictures and contact information to ensure that lost pets find their way home.

The new Pet Kept Secrets will give pet lovers everything they need right at their fingertips. So log on today and set-up an account, its free.

