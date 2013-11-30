The Pen Warehouse puts pen to iPad

Advances in technology have not eclipsed the evolution of the classic pen, thanks to a new range of stylus pens from The Pen Warehouse.

Advances in technology have not eclipsed the evolution of the classic pen, thanks to a new range of stylus pens from The Pen Warehouse.

Adding a modern twist to the traditional pen, stylus pens offer the smooth writing features of a classic pen, but include a useful capacitive stylus as a contemporary tool. The styli are compatible with both capacitive and resistive touch screen phones and tablets and help to reduce unsightly screen smudges.

Now available with no-minimum order quantity following the development of the ground-breaking No-Minimum website, personalised stylus pens are a perfect executive reward or gift. The fully automated ordering system swiftly allows distributors to place an order online and view a proof onscreen which, when approved, enables the artwork to be sent directly to the printers. Once printed, the products are then despatched directly to customers under plain cover.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Both the Contour-i Metal Ballpen and the Cheviot Touch can be engraved with an individual personalisation by placing orders online at http://www.no-minimum.co.uk.

An executive pen at a competitive price, the Contour-i Metal Ballpen will appeal to any professional client thanks to its sophisticated looks, and engraving enhances its executive appeal. Another premium alternative, the Cheviot Touch, is a neat slimline twist action pen which can be presented in a black suede pouch. The chrome trim adds to its premium look and feel.

Rob Hayes, Marketing Manager at The Pen Warehouse, says: “Traditionally engraving executive metal pens was available only to very large companies. The Pen Warehouse has used the latest technological advances to develop the industry’s first web to print system and now even the smallest organisation can reward their executives with the latest stylus pens.”

For more information on the stylus pen range from The Pen Warehouse, visit http://www.pens.co.uk or call 01252 400270.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11375904.htm