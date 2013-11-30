The Steady Pour Helps Elderly/Physically Disabled People - Invented by InventHelp Client (SLC-1022)

InventHelp is attempting to submit this idea, the Steady Pour, to appropriate companies for their consideration.

People who are elderly and/or have physical disabilities such as carpal tunnel syndrome or muscle weakness find it difficult to pour contents from pans and bowls without assistance. "This inspired me to look for a way to eliminate this frustrating inconvenience," said an inventor from Lincoln, Ill.

The lightweight, rust-proof, ergonomic and easy-to-use Steady Pour helps a user lift and pour a heavy pan or bowl full of food without assistance. This eliminates the need for assistance, which promotes independence and peace of mind. The device is ideal for the elderly and people with physical disabilities such as carpal tunnel syndrome and muscle weakness.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 12-SLC-1022, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp/Seniors-Steady-Pour/prweb11374381.htm