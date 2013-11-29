The STI Clinic to Offer Comprehensive Screening for MSM

The STI Clinic, a licensed sexual health testing website, announces the introduction of a comprehensive STI screen targeted at men who have sex with men (MSM).

The STI Clinic is now offering two additional sexual health tests aimed at MSM. Results are communicated to patients in as little as 24 hours after the sample arrives to the lab. The tests can be purchased online at: http://www.thesticlinic.com.

The STI Clinic is a recognised website where people can order their sexual health test discretely online, provide a sample at home and view their results online by logging onto a secure portal. The online sexual health screen provider has just launched two new types of tests aimed at men who have sex with men (MSM).

These two types of screening will test for multiple infections in multiple areas of the body, namely, the pharyngeal, genital and rectal areas. Patients will also be asked to provide a small blood sample to test for HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B and C. Testing is conducted by an accredited laboratory and results are highly reliable.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The STI Clinic has launched these two new test profiles because it is recognised that MSM have a higher risk of contracting infections and have specific testing requirements. These tests are targeted at male patients who have sex with other men but can be ordered by anybody who wants to get tested for the same infections.

Robert MacKay, the founder of The STI Clinic, said:

“In 2012, 79% of all syphilis infections and 58% of all gonorrhoea infections were among MSM. 22% of MSM gonorrhoea infections were rectal and 20% were pharyngeal only. Traditional testing from a urine sample would not be able to detect these infections. Our new MSM screens are the most comprehensive sexual health tests available online. We hope that the accessibility of these tests will encourage more people to come forward to get tested and ultimately lead to a reduction in STIs in the MSM population”.

----------------

The STI Clinic is an online platform that allows individuals to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) through an accredited laboratory without making a trip to the clinic. The goal of The STI Clinic is to deliver a service that is fast and reliable. It achieves these aims by offering same-day dispatch of the chosen test kit and laboratory-based testing with a quick turnaround time.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380481.htm