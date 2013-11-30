Think Cloud Studio the Design and Marketing Agency Based in Warwickshire Commissions Research Into Wordpress Usage Before Calling It a Day on Future Wordpress Development

For the time being future website designs will be focused on html5, drupal and twitter bootstrap says the design agency's marketing director Andrew Maynes, he goes on to state that times have changed for website development and businesses need better designs and landing page optimisation and not just a solution allowing updates to content.

After 8 years of creating websites using Wordpress it was felt the OS blogging system no longer offers a website solution that works for the average business owner. Too many plugins bells and whistles slow down the response times and business owners more often than not don’t have time to update the site, or add a post!

Whilst Wordpress offers an out of the box plug and play website solution, the plugins and theming framework are no different to designing a html5 website from the ground up. By building a framework from the ground up the speed can be increased by putting less stress on the server with unnecessary plugins.

Before calling it a day, the outlined proposed research will be focusing on business owner usage of Wordpress and whether a 3rd party blogging account (such as Tumblr) offers a more purposeful solution to adding fresh content and news updates.

Wordpress had been used to redesign some major client websites over the last 12 months but future design upgrades and content migrations will incorporate the usage of Drupal and hand coded html5 solutions.

For details on the research planned for 2014, please contact Think Cloud Studio at their Warwickshire offices. Think Cloud Studio are a digital design marketing agency providing design and social media services to businesses throughout the UK.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380610.htm