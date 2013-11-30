Tidebuy.com Brings Cheap Christmas Costumes

Tidebuy International Limited, an online women fashion and apparel producer and selling company is providing large discounts on women Christmas costumes available on the official website. Most products are discounted by 40% to 80% from the original retail price.

Sorting the products on tidebuy.com by discounts reveals that products like Unique Perfect Design Sexy Red Santa Mini Skirt Christmas Costume have been discounted by 80% from the original price. The above costume can be bought for $49.89, instead of $209 – the original list price. The costume is made 85% from Chinlon and 15% Spandex and comes into two colors: red and rose red; the buyer can make his choice prior to acquiring the product.

Another product that has been discounted by 80% is the Sexy 3PC Enticing Elf Sweetie Costume. Coming in green, it is fully made of polyester. It is available for sale for $45.39 instead of $195.00, the original price. According to the specifications available on the product page, it fits most M and L sized women because of its flexibility that comes from an elaborate design. Along with the costume, an Elf Hat is included into the final package.

On the most selling products category, tidebuy.com lists Elegant Red Santa's Sexy Dress. Discounted by 75%, the costume lowered from $135 to $33.09 and it is available for purchase. It has been manufactured from acrylic material and spandex. There is only one color available for this costume: red with white fittings.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Attention has been attracted by the Red Straps Seductive Hot Littlebell Costume which gives the wearer the opportunity to reveal more of her body than a regular Christmas Costume. It is a fit product which includes a shirt, hat, pants and gloves. It is available for a discounted price of $41.69. Based on the information detailed on the product page, tailoring time takes between 3 and 5 days, while shipping takes between 2 and 8 calendar days depending on the destination.

Tidebuy International Limited is an international e-commerce, fashion oriented selling company, boasting around 10 million products from the company's owned factories. Tidebuy is opened for buyers around the world, totaling 200 countries within the area of sales.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11378524.htm